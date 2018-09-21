Will and Grace Turns 20: Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack Get Real About the Show's Legacy

Oh, honey, can you believe it's been 20 years since Will & Grace premiered on NBC? The comedy debuted on Sept. 21, 1998 and 20 years later it's back on TV—and somehow better than ever, Sean Hayes told us.

"It's been 20 years and it feels like two weeks, but we're all so happy to be back and grateful for the gig. And in my opinion, the writing is actually even better than before," Hayes told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos on the Will & Grace set.

When Will & Grace debuted, it was unlike anything on TV. The series is credited with helping bring gay characters and stories to the mainstream for many people. In fact, Joe Biden has credited the series with helping shift social culture.