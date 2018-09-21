Pete Davidson Copies Ariana Grande's Breakfast at Tiffany's Tattoo

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 12:43 PM

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, tattoos

UMV/Star Max/GC Images; Getty Images

Pete Davidson continues to be inspired by fiancé Ariana Grande when it comes to his tattoos.

The 24-year-old SNL star recently debuted new ink on the back of his neck, the words "mille tendresse," a French phrase made popular by the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's that means "a thousand tendernesses." Grande, 25, got the same tattoo in the same place in 2014.

In June, just after Davidson and Grande made their relationship Instagram official, he debuted two new tattoos, the singer's initials on his right thumb, and on his upper neck, an image of the black bunny mask she wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Earlier this week, Davidson debuted a new tattoo of a baby pig he and Grande recently obtained.

 

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Grande has also paid tribute to her beau with her own ink. Also in June, weeks after the couple revealed their engagement, the pop star debuted a tattoo on her foot bearing the number 8418—the badge number of Davidson's late father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, who died in 9/11. Her fiancé has for years had the same number tattooed on his left arm.

Davidson and Grande attracted an increased amount of paparazzi and social media attention after they went public with their relationship. The SNL star took a break from Instagram in July and returned to the platform on Thursday with a video of celebrity photographers snapping pics of him in New York City.

"@nbcsnl back next week," he wrote. "F--k the internet tho..."

