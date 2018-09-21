John Legend Dishes on Daughter Luna Starting Preschool

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 12:24 PM
John Legend may be an EGOT winner, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to keep up with his regular daddy duties.
While attending Caruso's Palisades Village opening gala in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Thursday, the "All of Me" singer talked about dropping his daughter, Luna, off at preschool and dished on what she's learning.
"She's just starting school, and she's learning how to play with other kids she's never met before," he told E! News. "It's a journey, you know."
However, it looks like his 2-year-old tot may need a little more practice. Last month, Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her firstborn admitting to pushing a boy in her class.
The little lady started school in August. The Lip Sync Battle host even made her daughter a family photo album in case she gets sad or upset during the day. However, the mother of two admitted she didn't have the easiest time at her daughter's school orientation.
"Hello everyone from Luna's school orientation today. I'm sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn't open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," she tweeted at the time.
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Teigen probably knows how to pack an amazing school lunch, too. After all, she is a cookbook author and recently published her second masterpiece, Cravings: Hungry for More.
As for Legend's favorite recipes from her cookbook, he said he loves her massive cookie and French onion soup.
"It's so good. It's like buttery awesomeness," The Voice's season 16 coach said.
Watch the video to hear him talk about his career and family life.
