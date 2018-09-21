Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot for $12 Million

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Real Estate

Zillow, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Are you keeping up with Kylie Jenner's real estate? Because she is becoming quite the house flipper.

For the first time in years, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul now owns just one home. Kylie recently unloaded a more than 7,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom house in the upscale gated community of Hidden Hills, California, for $6.7 million in an off-market deal, Variety reported this week.

Kylie, who is estimated to be worth $900 million, had bought the property, located not far from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian's homes, for just over $6 million in 2016. The house sits on almost 4.5 acres and was built in 2014. It contains a pool, light hardwood floors, a large center island chef's kitchen with white and black stone counters, a wine cellar, fountains, and a four-car garage.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Presents

Kylie currently still owns a more than 13,000-square-foot, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom Hidden Hills home, where she lives with boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby girl Stormi Webster. The reality star had purchased the property 2016 for $12 million.

Kylie also recently sold an 1.37-acre vacant lot next door to that house for $5.35 million, Variety reported. She had bought the land in 2017 for $5 million.

In 2017, she sold a roughly 5,100-square-foot house, located next door to the Hidden Hills property she recently unloaded, for $5.275 million. She had bought it a year before for $4.5 million.

Also in 2017, she also sold her "starter" home, a roughly 4,800-square-foot house in Calabasas, which is adjacent to Hidden Hills and is where the rest of her siblings maintain homes, for $3.15 million. She had bought it in 2015 for $2.6 million and remodeled it with black and white decor.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Real Estate , Money , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News

Kylie Jenner Colors Hair Pink for Jordyn Woods' Birthday

Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton Donates $300 to Domestic Violence Shelter in Light of Arrest

Emily Meade

The Deuce's Emily Meade Shares the Value of Intimacy Coordinators On Set

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Pregnant Porsha Williams May Have Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Shopping: Bedtime Must Haves

14 Bedtime Essentials to Keep on Your Nightstand

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Crashing Her E! News Broadcast Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

Lady Gaga

Overwhelming Isolation, Egregious Invasions of Privacy and Severe Paranoia: When Stars Get Real About the Dangers of Fame

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.