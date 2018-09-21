Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot for $12 Million

Zillow, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 11:55 AM
Are you keeping up with Kylie Jenner's real estate? Because she is becoming quite the house flipper.
For the first time in years, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul now owns just one home. Kylie recently unloaded a more than 7,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom house in the upscale gated community of Hidden Hills, California, for $6.7 million in an off-market deal, Variety reported this week.
Kylie, who is estimated to be worth $900 million, had bought the property, located not far from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian's homes, for just over $6 million in 2016. The house sits on almost 4.5 acres and was built in 2014. It contains a pool, light hardwood floors, a large center island chef's kitchen with white and black stone counters, a wine cellar, fountains, and a four-car garage.
Kylie currently still owns a more than 13,000-square-foot, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom Hidden Hills home, where she lives with boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby girl Stormi Webster. The reality star had purchased the property 2016 for $12 million.
Kylie also recently sold an 1.37-acre vacant lot next door to that house for $5.35 million, Variety reported. She had bought the land in 2017 for $5 million.
In 2017, she sold a roughly 5,100-square-foot house, located next door to the Hidden Hills property she recently unloaded, for $5.275 million. She had bought it a year before for $4.5 million.
Also in 2017, she also sold her "starter" home, a roughly 4,800-square-foot house in Calabasas, which is adjacent to Hidden Hills and is where the rest of her siblings maintain homes, for $3.15 million. She had bought it in 2015 for $2.6 million and remodeled it with black and white decor.
