Woody Allen Tried to Kill Soon-Yi Previn Magazine Profile, Writer Says

"There was no influence, other than he told me more than once to pull the piece," she said. "He just thought: Don't."

Woody has not commented on Merkin's remarks.

Dylan and brother Ronan Farrow, a journalist whose interviews with sexual misconduct victims helped champion the #MeToo movement, have issued statements of support for their mother in response to the interview with Soon-Yi. Ronan called the piece a "hit job" by a "longtime admirer and friend of Woody Allen."

Merkin told the New York Post that her editors knew of her friendship with Allen. She said she had emailed Soon-Yi directly to suggest the article and that when she agreed to speak, Merkin contacted New York Magazine to pitch a piece about "what Soon Yi feels and thinks."

"This is a story about Soon-Yi Previn, and puts forward her perspective on what happened in her family. We believe she is entitled to be heard," a New York Magazine rep told E! News. "Daphne Merkin's relationship to Woody Allen is disclosed and is a part of the story, as is Soon-Yi's reason for speaking out now. We hope people will read it for themselves."