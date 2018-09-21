Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style Is Irresistible Coast to Coast

Dressing up that baby bump is quite a public affair.

Just days after announcing she was pregnant with baby No. 3, Jessica Simpson traveled to New York City where she couldn't help but dress to impress.

In a new Instagram posted Friday morning, the proud mom cradled her baby bump while showing off her pregnancy style. "Baby Girl and I are saying Bye Bye Big Apple," she wrote while wearing a long black dress, matching heels and a duster. The fashion designer completed her look with a Gucci handbag and big, bold-framed sunglasses.

According to a source, Jessica was in New York City with her Jessica Simpson Style team doing meetings and presentations.

