Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

And the feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem continues on.

On Friday, the 28-year-old rapper dropped his new 24-minute EP called "Binge," which features nine new songs, including a diss track about Marshall Mathers. On "Rap Devil," which is his response to Eminem's "Not Alike," MGK adds more fuel to his ongoing feud with the 45-year-old rapper, even mentioning Eminem's daughter, 22-year-old Hailie Jade, in the song's lyrics. "I think my dad's gone [screams]," Kelly raps on the track, then adding, "Yeah, you right, Hailie / Dad's always mad cooped up in the studio, yellin' at the mic / You're sober and bored, huh?"

Let's take a look below at all of Machine Gun Kelly's biggest Eminem disses on the track: