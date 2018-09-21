Rihanna Named an Official Ambassador of Barbados

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Rihanna is a woman who can truly juggle it all. She's a singer; she's an actress and now she's an ambassador of Barbados.
That's right! The Barbados Government Information Office announced the news on Thursday and named her "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary."
As part of her role, RiRi will be responsible for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island. According to the announcement, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was "honored" to bestow the title on the "Diamonds" singer, who's been recognized for raising Barbados' profile and donating to her home country.
"Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," Mottley said. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."
It looks like the "Umbrella" star is ready to assume the responsibilities, too.
"I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country," she stated. "Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."
Luckily, she's had a little bit of practice. The recording artist was appointed one of Barbados' Cultural Ambassadors in 2008 and focused on tourism on behalf of the ministry.
According to this statement, this expanded role taps into her "multidimensional achievements and global influence across a much broader range of areas."
Rihanna can add this honor to her long list of achievements. In addition to serving as an ambassador, the artist has won nine Grammys, headed the annual Diamond Ball to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation and launched a beauty line. She was also named Harvard University's Humanitarian of Year in 2017.
"It's been hectic but I love it," Rihanna recently told E! News. "I love to do stuff. I get bored otherwise, so I like to keep myself busy."
Take a bow, Rihanna.
