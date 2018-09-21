Ben Stiller's Daughter Looks So Grown-Up on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 7:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, Ella Olivia Stiller

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

Father-daughter date night! 

Ben Stiller and his eldest child, Ella Olivia Stiller, attended the premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Free Solo on Thursday at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. 

The actor kept it cool and casual for the evening by rocking jeans, sneakers and a sharp jacket. His 16-year-old daughter donned a poppy-colored dress with an adorable collar. The young fashionista accessorized her look with a pair of nude heels. 

The teen looked happy to be attending the premiere with her father and smiled ear to ear while posing for pictures on the carpet.

This isn't the first time Stiller brought his firstborn to a premiere. As fans will recall, the pair also attended the New York Film Festival debut of his film The Meyerowitz Stories last October.

Ella isn't Stiller's only child. He also has a son named Quinlin Dempsey Stiller. He shares both children with his ex Christine Taylor. The Brady Bunch Movie star and Heavy Weights actor called it quits in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

Read

Ben Stiller, Justin Long and Today Hosts Compete in Hilarious Charity Dodgeball Game

It looks like the teen is following in her parents' famous footsteps, too. She's even had roles in a few films, like Megamind. However, this should come as no surprise considering Stiller's famous family. The actor is the son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Stiller , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes Is Bringing Sexy Back and More Best Dressed Stars

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Can Law and Order: SVU's Olivia Benson Find Happiness? Mariska Hargitay on What That Looks Like

Megan Barton-Hanson

Love Island Star Defends Herself After Being Slut-Shamed Online

Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen

Woody Allen Tried to Kill Soon-Yi Previn Magazine Profile, Writer Says

Ego Nwodim

Saturday Night Live Adds Ego Nwodim to Season 44 Cast

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style Is Irresistible Coast to Coast

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.