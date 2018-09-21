Blake Lively Calls Out "Double Standards" After Her Suits Become a Punch Line

Blake Lively is no fan of a double standard.

The Simple Favor star has been sporting an array of stylish suits as she continues the press tour for the mystery thriller around the world. However, she wasn't so keen on how one fashion blogger described her look for the United Kingdom premiere earlier this week on social media.

"It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of 'A Simple Favor,'" the writer penned. "This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection."

While it may have been meant as a joke, the actress pointed out the "double standard" in her words. "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies," the star commented on the post.

As the blogger responded, "You know I love you, and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number just an attempt at humor. I'm sorry it didn't translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere.