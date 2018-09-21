Josh Groban Reacts to Katy Perry Saying He's "The One That Got Away"

No one was more surprised to learn that Katy Perry wrote 2011's "The One That Got Away" about Josh Groban than the singer himself. Last year, while promoting her Witness album, she disclosed to James Corden that he had inspired the song, saying, "He's one of my good friends."

Groban was caught off guard again Thursday when a viewer called in to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and asked for his reaction to Perry's revelation. "We did [date]," he told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Queen Latifah. "We were both very private, and so we realized we were better as friends. And we've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that."

Groban added that he was confused by some of the lyrics. For example, in the first verse of the midempo track, Perry sings, "Summer after high school, when we first met / We make-out in your Mustang to Radiohead / And on my 18th birthday, we got matching tattoos / Used to steal your parents liquor and climb to the roof / Talk about our future like we had a clue / Never planned that one day I'd be losing you." Although it was "very sweet" of Perry to speak fondly of him in her interview with Corden, Groban said he "listened to the lyrics" again and was a bit lost. "I'm like, 'I never owned a Mustang. I don't have a tattoo. Are you sure that's about me?'"

"I'm very flattered by it," he added. "But I was very surprised by it, too."