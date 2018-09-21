Kelly Clarkson Interviews Seth Meyers to Prepare for Her Talk Show

After announcing her daytime talk show earlier this week, Kelly Clarkson appeared on Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and practiced her interviewing skills on the comedic host.

To get into the hosting mindset, Clarkson switched seats with Meyers and assembled her note cards. She then grilled him on his worst guest.

"That's a great question, and I'll tell you backstage," Seth Meyers replied. "But I can tell you from someone who hosts a show like this, I am smart enough not to say that name on-air. You don't want to poison the well."

Leaning in to set a more serious tone, the singer then asked Meyers if he'd ever run for office and if he thinks celebrities should. Meyers said he wouldn't want that kind of position.

"My honest answer about this is—I love Americans, I really do. I think we're a terrible group of people to govern," he said. "I think we're impossible. It's a giant junior high where we're dead split on the middle as far as what we agree on it. Yeah, it just seems like a real pain in the ass."

Of course, hosting Late Night wasn't Meyers' first gig. Before taking on the gig in 2014, he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and eventually moved up to head writer. When Clarkson asked him which job was harder, Meyers revealed "being head writer was the hardest job I've ever had."

Watch the video to see Clarkson test out her hosting skills.

Read

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What to Expect From Her Daytime Talk Show

The American Idol alumna revealed she's getting a daytime talk show earlier this week during her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Well, I love talking," she told Jimmy Fallon. "It's like my favorite pastime." 

However, she admitted she had one little concern.

"It's hard for me to shut up though," she said at the time. "Like, you have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking."

According to Clarkson, the show will air just before The Ellen DeGeneres Show starting next fall. 

The three-time Grammy winner is certainly busy these days. In addition to getting ready for her show, Clarkson is gearing up for her tour, The Meaning of Life, with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. The concert series kicks off early next year. What's more, she's continuing her role as a judge on The Voice, which premieres Sept. 24. Of course, she's also a full-time mama.

Congratulations on the gig, Kelly!

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

