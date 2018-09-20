Millie Bobby Brown Defends ''Lovely'' Friendship With Drake Over Texting Controversy

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 7:51 PM

Millie Bobby Brown, Drake, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is defending her friendship with rapper Drake

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations regarding the controversy surrounding her and Drake's texting. "Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline?" the Stranger Things star wrote. "U guys are weird... for real."

She continued, "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me."

The actress, who soared to fame after starring as Eleven in the Netflix series, concluded, "It's nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

The Brit ended her message with an emoji of a peace sign. 

Drake, Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Instagram

The controversy started after Millie told Access Hollywood all about how the 31-year-old gives her dating advice. "He texted me the other day and was like, 'I miss you so much', and I was like, 'I miss you more!'," the 14-year-old gushed. 

When pressed for details on the type of advice he gives her, Millie jokingly replied, "That stays in the text messages."

Afterwards, many people on the internet questioned if the friendship between the two is healthy, with some going as far as to accuse Drake of "grooming" the young star. 

However, it seems like Millie is setting the record straight with her post to Instagram.

