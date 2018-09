Cardi B Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Offset Wedding Day

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to post a never-before-seen photo from their secret nuptials. "TBT ...September 20th," Cardi captioned the photo, which shows her donning a white track suit and holding hands with the Migos star.

While the couple tied the knot last September, they were able to keep it a secret until June. Amid marriage rumors, Cardi confirmed the speculation in a tweet to her fans, writing, "There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."