Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Pregnant With Baby No. 2

New baby alert!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Kelli Giddish is expecting her second child with her husband Lawrence Faulborn. Their 2-year-old son, Ludo Faulborn, will soon become a big brother. Giddish debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the season 20 premiere of Law & Order: SVU in New York City on Thursday night, telling E! News that the pregnancy will be written into the show.

Giddish and Faulborn tied the knot in the summer of 2015 and soon welcomed their son after. The actress has shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account of her son and their sweet family moments, including riding a red Radio Flyer down the beach or playing with Play-Doh in a Spiderman costume.

The Law & Order actress broke a barrier on the series when she was pregnant with Ludo. The show made her pregnancy a major part of the story line, which was unprecedented for the show. "I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens," Giddish said at the time. "So I was like, 'That can't happen on SVU. Can't pitch that idea.'"