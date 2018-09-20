Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kelli Giddish

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV

New baby alert!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Kelli Giddish is expecting her second child with her husband Lawrence Faulborn. Their 2-year-old son, Ludo Faulborn, will soon become a big brother. Giddish debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the season 20 premiere of Law & Order: SVU in New York City on Thursday night, telling E! News that the pregnancy will be written into the show.

Giddish and Faulborn tied the knot in the summer of 2015 and soon welcomed their son after. The actress has shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account of her son and their sweet family moments, including riding a red Radio Flyer down the beach or playing with Play-Doh in a Spiderman costume.

The Law & Order actress broke a barrier on the series when she was pregnant with Ludo. The show made her pregnancy a major part of the story line, which was unprecedented for the show. "I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens," Giddish said at the time. "So I was like, 'That can't happen on SVU. Can't pitch that idea.'"

Her character, Amanda Rollins, grapples with a gambling addiction and a haunted past, which includes rape.

Giddish's character Rollins announced her pregnancy on the first episode of season 17, and the hunt was on for discovering the father's identity. As it turns out, it was Lt. Declan Murphy (Donal Logue).

Law & Order: SVU is heading into its 20th season, which makes it the longest-running primetime drama on television, according to NBC.

Congratulations again to Giddish and Falbourn!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

