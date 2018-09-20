Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Celeb Fall Boot Trends

How strong is your fall boot game?

Now that the seasons are changing, it's time to trade in your sandals and toe-baring heels for boots. They're warmer, but more than that, they're a signature of fall fashion. Along with light outerwear and sweaters, boots are worthy of an investment to elevate your back-to-school or back-to-the-grind wardrobe. It's time to get serious, y'all.

Although boots are very popular, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen demonstrate that you can find a pair that represents your unique style. Case in point: Gigi Hadid's red snake print boots. They're bright, fun and an easy to turn any drab outfit into a fab look.