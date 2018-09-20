Piers Morgan Body Shames Tess Holliday in Open Letter: Revisit His Controversial Comments Toward Women

Piers Morgan is doubling down on his claims that Tess Holliday is "suffering from morbid obesity."

The TV personality wrote a long and candid open letter to the American model on Thursday, after Holliday criticized him for body shaming her.

In the letter, he writes, "Dear Tess, we don't know each other. In fact, until several weeks ago, I had never heard of you. Then you appeared as the cover star of Cosmopolitan magazine, wearing a green swimsuit and blowing a kiss under the headline: ‘A SUPERMODEL ROARS! TESS HOLLIDAY WANTS THE HATERS TO KISS HER ASS.' It was a very striking, newsworthy cover because you are 5ft 3in and weigh over 300lbs."

Morgan continues to inform the model she is clinically unhealthy and at risk of an early death, since it "is a very serious health condition." He details the many the illnesses and conditions that may be caused by obesity, not the least of which is cancer. And while anyone would be terrified by the list of threatening conditions, Piers claims he tells her this because other people continue to tell her a "load of absolute nonsense."