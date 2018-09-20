Pete Davidson Returns to Social Media With a Big "F--k You" to the Internet

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, two months after deleting all of his posts off of the social media platform.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian returned to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of a group of paparazzi taking his picture on the streets of New York City. "Hey, how are ya? How you guys doing?" Davidson can be heard asking the photographers as they continue to take his picture. "You guys look great, alright. Ah! Welcome home!"

Davidson captioned the video, "@nbcsnl back next week. f--k the internet tho..."

After purging his social media photos back in July, he told his followers via Instagram Story, "No, there's nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform."