Pete Davidson Returns to Social Media With a Big "F--k You" to the Internet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, two months after deleting all of his posts off of the social media platform.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian returned to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of a group of paparazzi taking his picture on the streets of New York City. "Hey, how are ya? How you guys doing?" Davidson can be heard asking the photographers as they continue to take his picture. "You guys look great, alright. Ah! Welcome home!"

Davidson captioned the video, "@nbcsnl back next week. f--k the internet tho..."

After purging his social media photos back in July, he told his followers via Instagram Story, "No, there's nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform."

Read

Why Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Stars Missed the 2018 Emmy Awards

"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f--king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point," he continued. "I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."

Davidson's return to Instagram comes just a few days after he and girlfriend Ariana Grande decided not to attend the 2018 Emmys. "Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York," Grande's rep told E! News earlier this week. "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

It was just two weeks ago that Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away at the age of 26. Grande was spotted with friends in NYC this week as she continues to mourn Miller's death.

Saturday Night Live returns next Saturday, Sept. 29 with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Apple News , Top Stories , Instagram
Latest News

Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Makes Surprise Public Appearance

Tess Holliday, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Body Shames Tess Holliday in Open Letter: Revisit His Controversial Comments Toward Women

Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Trailer Teases More Family Drama

Kanye West Warns 3 Celebs to Stop Talking About Wife Kim K.

Victoria Beckham Releases 10-Year Anniversary Collection

How Wilmer Valderrama Has Stood By Demi Lovato

Noah Cyrus, bottle of tears

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000 After Lil Xan Breakup

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.