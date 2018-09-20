Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Trailer Teases More Family Drama

The trailer for Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine has been released!

The new season sees the women taking a trip to Istanbul, Turkey, which means belly dancing and camel rides (cue the camel toe jokes). And there are, of course, some explosive confrontations, including one between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. They can't quit the drama, and the entire group is forced to pick sides.

"I really don't know if you're ever really gonna like, love me like your real sister," she says.

"We are Italians from Jersey," Gorga tells the viewers. "We love hard, we fight hard and we go hard."