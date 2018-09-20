Chloe Dykstra Contemplated Suicide After Being Harassed Over Chris Hardwick Allegations

When Chloe Dykstra accused an unnamed ex of abuse in her essay, she never believed she would receive such internet backlash.

"I opened trending [on Twitter] and saw my face," she told Time in an interview published Thursday. "It was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced. I was just like, 'No, no, no.'"

Medium published the piece in June. In the article, Dykstra accused the alleged perpetrator of "long-term" abuse, sexual assault and career blacklisting. While she never named the former boyfriend, many assumed she was referring to Chris Hardwick, whom she dated for three years before splitting in 2014.

At first, Dykstra received several encouraging messages from her followers. She even tweeted out a note in which she thanked them for the "outpouring of support and love."

"Then the tide kind of shifted," she told Time. "I was attacked relentlessly. There was an organized group of people online whose sole purpose was to try to disprove me. I was terrified people were going to figure out where I lived."

Dykstra said the comments took such a toll on her that she contemplated suicide.

"After months of reading horrible things about myself, I got to such a low point that I considered ending it," she said. "I didn't really have guidance because you can't really Google, 'How to handle being an accuser?'"