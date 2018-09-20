Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Kylie Jenner's ''Tough'' Pregnancy

Caitlyn Jenner says Kylie Jenner struggled with revealing her pregnancy.

"She's always wanted to be a mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her 'cause, obviously, she's not been married," the Olympian shared on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday. "But she wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young."

She added, "'Fortunately, she's in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of."

That being said, Caitlyn revealed she still believes "you're better off waiting and there's no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done."

However, one can argue Kylie has accomplished a lot in the 21 years she has graced the earth. In this year alone, the young mother has achieved many accolades, like when the makeup mogul covered Forbes as one of the world's richest self-made women.