Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Low-Key Taking Over Hollywood: How They Became the Chillest Power Couple Ever

What a week it's been in the Teigen-Legend household.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's slow and steady rise in becoming one of the most dominant power couples in Hollywood just went into warp speed after both the best-selling author/TV host and the "All of Me" singer had arguably the best weeks of their professional lives, respectively and simultaneously, and did it in the most low-key way ever.

The key difference between Chrissy and John, who first met in 2007, and other major Hollywood power couples, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West? Their relatability and accessibility.

They are the celebrities your parents tell you "just seem so down to earth and like regular people!" when they offer their unsolicited opinion on celebrity news and pop culture. They're the couple you want to go on vacation with. Because of the unfiltered access they give fans, it's easy to forget just how much of a big freakin' deal they really are.