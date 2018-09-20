Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Sizzle in Matching Leotards for Sexy Shoot

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 10:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stunned in matching leotards as they posed for pictures for their new cosmetics collaboration, Kylie x Jordyn.

Jordyn shared a picture from their photo shoot on Wednesday. The photo, captured by famed photographer Greg Swales, showed Woods lounging in a soft pink one-piece while Kylie leaned over her in a bronze, belted ensemble. Both women wore their hair down for the shoot and looked glam modeling their cosmetics line. 

Kylie also posted a few behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram Stories. The pictures showed the women sitting side by side and resting their heads against one another as the camera clicked away.

Photos

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods

This wasn't the first time the friends sported matching outfits for the launch of their new line. The celebrity duo also modeled sparkly ensembles earlier this week, with Kylie rocking a bodysuit and Jordyn sporting a mini-dress.

 

The makeup collection, which is part of Kylie's multimillion-dollar empire Kylie Cosmetics, seems to embody their friendship. According to a sneak peek of a palette Kylie shared earlier this week, some of the shades are named "loyal," "ride or die" and "sister." Another palette includes colors called "best life," "no new friends," "inseparable" and "together forever." Many of the shades also seem to reflect the shimmery tones reflected in their modeled ensembles.

Kylie and Jordyn have been BFFs for years, even before the makeup mogul's fame escalated to another level. 

"She was there before I was Kylie Jenner," the reality star once said. 

And even though they've experienced a lot of changes throughout their lives, including Kylie welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster, the two have always been there to support one another. In fact, Jordyn said their relationship has even "gotten better" since Kylie became a mom. 

"It is a part of life and the process of growing up," the bestie said. "I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day." 

It looks like Kylie's passion for beauty has rubbed off on her, too.

"When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy. I didn't wear any makeup," Jordyn said. "I didn't wear hair extensions or anything. I saw them do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup."

Their new line launches Sept. 21.

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashian News , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Drugstore Beauty, Ilana Glaze, Abbi Jacobson

The Under-$10 Hair Products BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Used for the Emmys

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Emmys 2018 Best Beauty: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and More

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Eric Stonestreet Wears Meghan Markle Costume for Modern Family

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 GQ British Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Low-Key Taking Over Hollywood: How They Became the Chillest Power Couple Ever

Julie Chen

What's Next for Julie Chen: When a Wife Is Forced to Rebuild Thanks to Her Husband's Scandals

Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone Would Consider Having Another Baby With Her Ex-Husband

Will Smith

Will Smith Makes His Stand-Up Comedy Debut in Star-Studded Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.