Kanye West Wants to Hide How Many Social Media Followers You Have

Kanye Westhas a social media proposal—and Kim Kardashian is on board.

With more than 80 million followers together on Twitter alone, the famous couple knows a thing or two about having fans all over the world follow their every digital move, "like," comment and respond. However, West has a problem with focusing on the numbers.

"We should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have," the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted. "Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth."

Kardashian publicized her support of her husband's message, tweeting, "Amen to this!"

"Social media can be good but we have to hold the heads responsible for the psychological damage it sometimes causes," West continued in a since-deleted remark.