Sandra Bullock's Dad John Bullock Dies at 93

Sandra Bullock said goodbye to her beloved dad.

Her father John Bullock passed away Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends. He was 93 years old. The Oscar winner's longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall shared the news on his Instagram account alone with a touching note.

"On September 18th at 10:04 pm CST, surrounded by family and friends, John W Bullock left the building," Randall wrote. "As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice."

As the caption concluded, "PS: Hey God, we're sending you a live one!"

The photographer chose a photo he took of John, in which he was seated by the kitchen holding up a name plate that read "No Bulls--t Allowed" with a smile on his face.