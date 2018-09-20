LeBron James' Space Jam 2 Might Include a Michael Jordan Cameo

Space Jam 2 is going to be a slam-dunk for Warner Bros.

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Black Panther's Ryan Coogler will produce a follow-up to Michael Jordan movie for the film studio, with LeBron James taking the lead this time around. "[Ryan] gave this generation's kids something I didn't have when I was a kid," James said in the Sept. 19 issue. "And that's a superhero movie with an African-American cast."

According to James, being cast in Space Jam 2 is akin to being cast in a superhero franchise. "I always wanted to be a superhero. Batman was my favorite. But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne," the Los Angeles Lakers forward explained. "You've got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company."

When Warner Bros. greenlit the idea in 2016, Justin Lin was attached to write and direct; at the time, Jordan suggested Blake Griffin, another popular NBA player, should star in the movie.

But it's James who got the project off the ground.