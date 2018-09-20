Meghan Markle Hosts First Palace Event With Her Mom and Prince Harry by Her Side

Donning a black turtleneck and skirt layered under a vibrant blue wool coat by Smythe, the duchess looked just as polished as usual as she reunited with the community of women she first met months ago. After lending a hand in the cooking and preparation, Markle and her guests—among them members of the local community, the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Center and representatives from the publishers of the book, Ebury Press—dined together and tasted the homemade dishes featured in the cookbook, including coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala and caramelized plum upside-down cake.

The former actress also delivered 3-minute remarks without the aid of any notes.

"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love. I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's 12 countries represented in this one group of women—it's pretty outstanding," she warmly told the crowd.

"I said in the foreword that this is more than a cookbook and what I mean by that is the power of food is more than just the meal itself. It is the story behind it and when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it and that's what we're talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us. That I believe is the ethos of Together, so to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this adventure with you. I'm so privileged to know you," Markle continued.