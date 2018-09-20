Disney CEO Stands by Firing James Gunn From Guardians of the Galaxy

It's been two months since James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—and despite the cast's pleas to reinstate him, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger is standing his ground.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Iger spoke for the first time in detail about what was going on behind the scenes when Gunn was let go. "The James Gunn decision was brought to me as a unanimous decision of a variety of executives at the studio," he said, "and I supported it" Despite the backlash, he added, "I haven't second-guessed their decision."

Iger did not discuss his level of involvement in detail, saying only, "I would say there is a blend of my helping to make the decision to my supporting the decisions that have been made."

Gunn was fired after conservative personalities resurfaced old tweets in which he joked about controversial topics, including pedophilia and rape. After much contemplation, cast members including Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Michal Rooker and Zoe Saldana published an open letter voicing their support for Gunn. Recently, multiple reports have suggested an early draft of Gunn's script may still be used.