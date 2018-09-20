Emilia Clarke Shows Off Her Badass Game of Thrones Tattoo

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is now the girl with the dragon tattoo(s).

Four months ago, Ryan Seacrest told the actress he had been unable to book an appointment with celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo because they said she was "coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon." Clarke confirmed she was planning to get inked, pointing at her wrist and saying, "I'm going to get a dragon right here kind of flying away. I think it's cool—a little kind of peace out."

Kelly Ripa teased Clarke, "I thought you'd get one of the big back tattoos."

Laughing, the actress joked, "Yeah, exactly! They've cleared the schedule [for my back tattoo]!"

Clarke—who plays Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons—finally unveiled her new body art on Instagram Wednesday.

"MOD 4 LYFE!!!! @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies...." Clarke wrote in the caption. "#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried." Dr. Woo commented on the image, adding a trio of dragon emojis and writing, "The one and only MOD!! Thank u for this honor, u da best."