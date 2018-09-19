Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton might be Riverdale's newest and hottest couple.

The two Riverdale stars were spotted with their cast mates Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart at the movies in Vancouver three days ago, where an eyewitness spotted the two stealing a kiss. "Camile sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder," the source tells E! News. "As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!"

Their appearance in Vancouver follows a long string of sightings of the pair together, including at the beach and the movies. In one photo, Camila and Charles share a towel as they lounge on a yacht with their friends.

And fans believe even more evidence of their rumored relationship is scattered through their Instagrams and Stories.

One such incidence that has drawn attention to the twosome is an apparent late night rendezvous by a fireside, sans their Riverdale co-stars. On Tuesday night, both actors shared a video of the same exact fireplace, however, they didn't tag one another.