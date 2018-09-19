Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

Anthony Bourdain marveled at how lucky he was to get to travel the world for Parts Unknown while filming what would become one of his final episodes.

The famed celebrity chef and star of the hit travel and food show died at age 61 in June. This Sunday, CNN will start airing the 12th season of Parts Unknown, which was filmed months before Bourdain's death. On the first episode, comedian W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America, which was inspired by Parts Unknown, travels with the chef to Kenya.

"The idea that I'm sitting here with you, doing this now, knowing where my life and career have come, it's pretty cool," Bell tells the host in the episode, as seen in a CNN promo released this week.

"Seventeen f--king years. As soon as the cameras turn off, the crew will be sitting around, we're having a cocktail, I f--king pinch myself," Bourdain tells him. "I cannot f--king believe that I get to do this."

Bell told the Daily Beast recently, "I was like, I'm going to take this opportunity to tell him how I feel about him and how surreal all this is. And then he leaned in and told me how he felt about his whole career. If we had gotten on the plane at that moment I would have felt like I got what I needed to get out of this."