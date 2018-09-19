Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 11:45 AM

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Italian designer Alberta Ferretti's Spring/Summer 2019 show included the modeling world's It Girls.

To folk music reminiscent of spring, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked down the runway wearing the designers' pastel denim, high-waisted pants, lace-trimmed and eyelet tops, swimwear and more feminine yet down-to-earth garbs. The overall look of the runway is representative of a major trend, as Queer Eye's Tan France revealed during New York Fashion Week: 

"It's not boho…I'm going to say it's very Florence," he told E! News. "Think Florence, the Machine and that's the look. It almost looks granola-y, but in the most beautiful way. Small prints, earth tones—it's kind of whimsical."

Kaia was the first of the four down the runway, wearing a bright olive green set, which included a loose-hanging jacket, pants and the white high-neck, bell-sleeve top she layered underneath.

Kendall, Gigi and Bella followed suit in casual light-toned clothing that you can easily recreate in summer '19.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Once all of the white and pastel ensembles made their way down the runway, all four models changed in their second look, which featured greens and black hues, as well sheer cover-ups over swimwear.

Check out all of these looks below!

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

The 17-year-old model wore a stylish military-inspired look in olive green co-ords with a white lace blouse underneath.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star strutted down the runway in a light, silky top with lace trimmings, leather belts and high-waisted shorts.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi struts confidently down the runway in 90's inspired pink jeans, a white T-shirt and a bright yellow belt.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The runway superstar rocking a boxy cropped pale blue jacket paired with high-waisted khaki trousers that have pocket detail and zippers.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Comfortable, fun and flirty, Bella wore the wide-leg jumpsuit made with a black eyelet fabric.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi sported a sheer cover-up over a black bikini for an outfit worth of a resort vacation.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

The 17-year-old model donning a pair of olive high-waisted pants with a black lace top.

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The star rocked a sheer catsuit—a look you should consider for a summer nights.

