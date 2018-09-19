Wendy Williams, Kathie Lee Gifford and More Sound Off on Julie Chen's Exit From The Talk

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 11:15 AM
The biggest names in daytime TV have some things to say.
One day after Julie Chen announced that she was leaving The Talk after nine years, many familiar faces on the small screen are discussing the news on their respective shows.
"Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk," Julie shared in a video message from the set of Big Brother. "I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for."
The decision comes after her husband Les Moonves resigned from his duties as CBS chairman and CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations. He denies the claims.
"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am," he shared in part of a previous statement. "I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees."
So what did the biggest names in daytime TV have to say about the news? Take a look for yourself below.
On Wednesday morning, the co-hosts chose not to discuss the news at length. Instead, Whoopi Goldberg kept things brief with a short message. "Julie, from all of us at The View, we do wish you well." Just a few days earlier, the ladies discussed Julie's decision to sign off on Big Brother with the name Julie Chen Moonves.
"I'm never again going to judge another woman for what they decide to do with their life in motherhood [or] in their marriage because life's chaotic. Life is a mess and on the surface it might look perfect. With Julie Chen Moonves, you don't know what's going on behind closed doors," Abby Huntsman shared at the table. "What I would love for her to do is to use that as an opportunity to be transparent, to be real, to talk to people about what maybe she's been through."
Joy Behar, however, predicted that Julie wouldn't be returning to her CBS show. "I think it's going to be hard for her to go back to The Talk because what topics can they do? They can't talk about the #MeToo Movement without her coming clean about her husband…They can't talk about anything that's related to relationships unless Julie Chen Moonves comes clean."
The Real
During Monday's episode, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon appeared to disagree on what Julie should do next.
"My heart goes out to the victims, OK? There's 12 women accusing him. One thing I want to say before we even—the women at The Talk—Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Sharon Osbourne. Those are the nicest women. We at this table wish you guys the best," Loni explained. "And I think it's appropriate that she leaves."
Adrienne, however, thought Julie could use her platform for good. "This is the time that she should be talking about it. If you have the greatest platform on daytime television to speak to the people, to say your voice," she argued. "If she stands by him, then she should stand by him, why you running? Don't hide!"
YouTube
The Wendy Williams Show
During Wednesday's edition of "Hot Topics," Wendy Williams questioned the sincerity of Julie's tears in her goodbye announcement. "It's nice to know she watches 'Hot Topics,' where I said she should quit because she is a distraction," Wendy explained. "She ended up crying towards the end but in my mind, those weren't tears because of the crew."
She continued, "In my opinion, she wasn't crying because of the cast and the crew and the staff and stuff. She was crying because now she has to go back to that compound and deal with that man and try to keep her son out of it. And there is no compound to me that is big enough."
Today Show
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were asked to share their thoughts on the news. "I think that was probably a tough decision for her. That show—and I really love that show actually—you have to give so much of your own personal life in it," Hoda explained. "I think it would be hard to be on that show and if you couldn't share so I sorta understood."
Savannah added, "Whatever she decides, we have to respect her."
And during this morning's fourth hour, Kathie Lee Gifford expressed empathy for Julie. "It always bugs me when they say the humiliated so-and-so. I'm capable of humiliating myself…She's not humiliated. She's heartbroken. There's a big difference. You know what I'm saying?"
CBS This Morning
While The Talk may be on CBS, the network's morning show still covered Julie's departure. "You can tell that was a tough time for Julie yesterday," Gayle King shared after playing a clip of Julie's announcement. "She's done a great job and you know how much she loved doing that job too. She'll be missed on that show."
Norah O'Donnell added, "We should say The Talk won many Emmys and is a great daytime program that focuses a lot on a whole range of issues and Julie's done a great job."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
