Gisele Bündchen Is Virtually Unrecognizable on Vogue Italia Cover

Luigi and Iango
Gisele Bundchen is rocking red hair on the October cover of Vogue Italia.
The supermodel has been transformed into Italian singer Mina for the issue, celebrating the 60th career anniversary of the legendary artist. For the cover shot, Gisele dons a bold red lip, a Dior dress, hoop earrings and long red locks.
"It's always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different," Gisele wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside the cover photo. "Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official."
Photographers Luigi and Iango also shared the cover shot of Gisele on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "A VOGUE tribute to The most Iconic Italian singer of all time: Mina @mina_mazzini_official ♥️ What could be the most beautiful gift: our first @vogueitalia cover with our favorite model and best friend @gisele ♥️♥️♥️transformed as the legendary Mina Thank you so much @vogueitalia @efarneti @gb65 @kevintekinel for believing on us for this amazing project @gisele for your participation to this transformation."
Gisele and Carla Bruni are among the supermodels featured in the special October issue of the magazine.
"Mina's camp came to us last year, telling us how they loved the idea of a 60th-anniversary collaboration with Vogue Italia," editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti says of the special issue. "We thought it would be interesting to celebrate not so much Mina the performer as Mina the extraordinary creator and influencer of style, and her impact on fashion, on beauty, on pop culture. We asked a number of photographers and stylists, both Italian and international, to reference her image. The result is an incredibly varied special issue, which shows how rich her imagination is, and how contemporary – there is nothing 'vintagey' in this project."
The publication will also be celebrating Mina with a Milan Fashion Week party in her honor.