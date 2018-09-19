Gisele Bündchen Is Virtually Unrecognizable on Vogue Italia Cover

Gisele Bundchen is rocking red hair on the October cover of Vogue Italia.

The supermodel has been transformed into Italian singer Mina for the issue, celebrating the 60th career anniversary of the legendary artist. For the cover shot, Gisele dons a bold red lip, a Dior dress, hoop earrings and long red locks.

"It's always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different," Gisele wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside the cover photo. "Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official."