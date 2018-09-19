Reality Star Surgeon and Girlfriend Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Grant Robicheaux, a Southern California orthopedic surgeon who appeared on a Bravo reality show, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley are facing charges of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting two women in 2016.

The two deny allegations of non-consensual sex. Police arrested Robicheaux, who appeared on an episode of the short-lived 2014 series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and Riley last week. They were later freed after posting bail.

Prosecutors say that in April 2016, the two met a woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach, invited her to a party and later went to Robicheaux's apartment once she was intoxicated. They say the 38-year-old surgeon and his 31-year-old girlfriend gave her multiple drugs and then raped her "while she was prevented from resisting due to intoxicating and controlled substances and they should have reasonably known of her condition." Prosecutors say that a day later, she went to police and tested positive for multiple drugs.

Prosecutors also say that in October 2016, another woman drank alcohol with Robicheaux and Riley at a bar and lost consciousness. They say the two brought her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her with intent to rape her, and that she woke up and screamed for help until a neighbor called 911.