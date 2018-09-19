Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secrets to Raising Polite Kids

Victoria Beckham is one fashionable—and proud—mom!

While the fashion designer has found great success with her fashion line, the Spice Girls member's greatest accomplishment to date is likely being a parent.

In between London Fashion Week, the mother of four sat down with E! News exclusively to celebrate her 10th Anniversary Collection. At the same time, she couldn't help but discuss her supportive family.

"We are strict with the kids," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi exclusively. "You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

That fun was on display at Fashion Week when David Beckham and their kids supported Victoria at her star-studded show.