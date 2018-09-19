EXCLUSIVE!

Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secrets to Raising Polite Kids

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Victoria Beckham is one fashionable—and proud—mom!

While the fashion designer has found great success with her fashion line, the Spice Girls member's greatest accomplishment to date is likely being a parent.

In between London Fashion Week, the mother of four sat down with E! News exclusively to celebrate her 10th Anniversary Collection. At the same time, she couldn't help but discuss her supportive family.

"We are strict with the kids," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi exclusively. "You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

That fun was on display at Fashion Week when David Beckham and their kids supported Victoria at her star-studded show.

Photos

Best Looks at London Fashion Week Spring 2019

"I got so emotional. I really did," Victoria admitted to us after spotting her family from the runway. "You work so hard for a long time and you want to do the best that you can do."

For all the moms out there who are juggling between parenthood, business, relationships and more, Victoria totally gets it.

But through all the ups and downs of life, Victoria has some advice anyone can relate to.            

"Just don't feel bad. Just don't feel guilty. We're trying to do the best that we can," Victoria shared. "You want to be the best wife, the best mom, the best professional and just be good and kind to yourself."

Victoria's new 10th Anniversary Collection is a limited-edition capsule in celebration of the brand's important milestone. The sixteen-piece collection features everything from a new Eva suede clutch to a new version of the Eva pump in white leather.

We'd tell you more, but you may want to watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. where Victoria will deliver all the fashionable details. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Exclusives , Fashion Week , London Fashion Week , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Is Virtually Unrecognizable on Vogue Italia Cover

Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, Cerissa Laura Riley

Reality Star Surgeon and Girlfriend Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

John Oliver, Kate Norley

Surprise! John Oliver Secretly Welcomed a Son 3 Months Ago

Claire Foy, 2019 Emmy Awards

Claire Foy Was Almost Denied Entry to an Emmys Party—Until This Queer Eye Star Showed Up

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Blocks Racist Trolls in Defense of Daughter True

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Accidentally Shot Someone While Filming Assassination Nation

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.