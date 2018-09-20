Evan Ross Is Honoring His Late Father by Facing His Fears on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Evan Ross is getting back on the mountain!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross tell their daughter Jagger about Evan's upcoming climbing trip.

"You know where daddy's gonna go?" Ashlee asks Jagger. "Daddy's gonna go climb a mountain." "Yucky," Jagger coos. 

While Jagger protests her dad's big trip, going climbing represents something much bigger for the actor whose father died in a climbing accident when Evan was just 15 years old.

"I feel like one of the biggest things I got from my father growing up was, 'You can face certain fears' and no matter what, I can push through," Evan reveals to the camera.

See Evan open up about facing his fears in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
James Gunn, Ant-Man And The Wasp Premiere

Disney CEO Stands by Firing James Gunn From Guardians of the Galaxy

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Jokes About Batman's Full-Frontal DC Comics Reveal

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Shows Off Her Badass Game of Thrones Tattoo

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher Hit a Teen With His Car—Then Apologized by Taking Fan Photos

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kate Hudson Is Due Any Minute—But She Hasn't Picked a Baby Name

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 2: Rubber Men and Robots?!

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.