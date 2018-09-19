Burt Reynolds Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Florida.

The Boogie Nights star passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest. "My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."

Us Weekly is now reporting that the late actor's family held a private funeral for Reynolds at Family Church in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.