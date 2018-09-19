Burt Reynolds Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 9:59 AM
Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Florida.
The Boogie Nights star passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest. "My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."
Us Weekly is now reporting that the late actor's family held a private funeral for Reynolds at Family Church in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.
NBC
According to the outlet, Reynolds' ex-girlfriend Sally Field was in attendance at the funeral. Field recently opened up about her relationship with Reynolds in her new memoir, In Pieces. The actress also shared during an interview on The View this week that she didn't speak to Reynolds for "the last 30 years of his life."
A program from the celebration of life shows that the eulogy was done by Todd Vittum, Reynolds' co-star from The Last Movie Star. The eulogy was followed by a performance of "Amazing Grace" from Avery Sommers.
Reynolds' Smokey and the Bandit II co-star Patrick Moody delivered the closing prayer. The program also states that the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Burt Reynolds Scholarship Fund.
On Monday, Reynolds was honored during the 2018 Emmys In Memoriam tribute along with Anthony Bourdain and Aretha Franklin.
