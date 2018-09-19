Surprise! John Oliver Secretly Welcomed a Son 3 Months Ago

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Oliver, Kate Norley

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Oliver is a father of two—and has been for quite some time.

The late-night host and his wife, Kate Norley, welcomed their second child, a son, three months ago. Oliver broke the news on Monday while attending the 2018 Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles.

When asked where he would put his ninth Emmys trophy, the star told People, "I have no idea! We have a 3-month-old, so as far away from the 3-month-old as possible."

Life with two boys is certainly an adjustment. While Oliver admitted it was "tiring," he still described it as "the best." 

"It's bewildering [and] exhausting juggling that and the show," he told the magazine. "But no, it's the greatest."

The Last Week Tonight With John Oliver host did not reveal the name of his little bundle of joy. 

In addition to their newest family member, the TV star and the Iraq war veteran are the proud parents to a 2-year-old son named Hudson.

Photos

Celebrities' Surprise Pregnancies

It certainly has been a busy time for Oliver. His HBO show recently took home the trophies for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. This is the third year in a row the program has won both awards. Earlier in his career, he snagged a few Emmy wins for his work on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Oliver , Celeb Kids , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Anthony Bourdain

Inside Anthony Bourdain's First Posthumous Parts Unknown Episode

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Avril Lavigne Releases "Head Above Water" After a 5-Year Hiatus

Adam Levine, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maroon 5 to Headline 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 5 Reasons to Be Excited

Kylie Jenner Tries Cereal With Milk for First Time

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Julie Chen, The Talk

Wendy Williams, Kathie Lee Gifford and More Sound Off on Julie Chen's Exit From The Talk

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Her Silence on Singer's Overdose

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.