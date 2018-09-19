Surprise! John Oliver Secretly Welcomed a Son 3 Months Ago

John Oliver is a father of two—and has been for quite some time.

The late-night host and his wife, Kate Norley, welcomed their second child, a son, three months ago. Oliver broke the news on Monday while attending the 2018 Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles.

When asked where he would put his ninth Emmys trophy, the star told People, "I have no idea! We have a 3-month-old, so as far away from the 3-month-old as possible."

Life with two boys is certainly an adjustment. While Oliver admitted it was "tiring," he still described it as "the best."

"It's bewildering [and] exhausting juggling that and the show," he told the magazine. "But no, it's the greatest."

The Last Week Tonight With John Oliver host did not reveal the name of his little bundle of joy.

In addition to their newest family member, the TV star and the Iraq war veteran are the proud parents to a 2-year-old son named Hudson.