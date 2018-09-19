Claire Foy Was Almost Denied Entry to an Emmys Party—Until This Queer Eye Star Showed Up

Jonathan Van Ness to the rescue!

While The Crown's Claire Foy was one of the 2018 Emmys winners, it seems someone in charge did not get the memo. After the annual award show wrapped up, stars headed to the Governor's Ball close by for the first step of celebrating the big night. However, it was apparently not so seamless for this year's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, who first shared his account online, Foy was apparently initially denied entry to the party because her ticket that allowed her team to enter through the back entrance was ripped.