Drake Sues Woman Over Alleged False Pregnancy and Rape Claims

Drakeis suing a woman who he says falsely accused him of raping and impregnating her during a one night stand and who allegedly then tried to extort him for millions of dollars.

In April 2017, Layla Lace said on social media that the rapper got her pregnant and then dodged her calls. She posted on Instagram what were depicted as text exchanges between the two and a photo of a lab printout of a pregnancy test order. She later deleted her account. But she later appeared on Sirius XM radio's Shade 45 channel, saying she was "100 percent sure" Drake got her pregnant. She made no mention of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Drake filed a lawsuit against Lace, accusing her of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process. He claims that the two had "consensual, protected sex" after she met him in Manchester, England while he was on tour last year and that "there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last fall."

"Layla Lace is a former stripper who has spent at least the last year and a half plotting and scheming to—in her words—'make a field day' out of megastar Aubrey Drake Graham's 'f—king ass!!!'" the documents state. "Drake has had enough and brings this action to stop her in her tracks."

Lace has not responded to Drake's lawsuit.