Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Her Silence on the Singer's Overdose

De la Garza then broke the news to Lovato's sister Dallas. While the mother knew she had to get to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, she didn't feel like she could drive. So, Lovato's sister offered to take her.

"We got there as quickly as we could," de la Garza said. "Dallas and Madison and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn't look good—at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you.' And at that point she said back to me, 'I love you, too.'

De la Garza credits her faith with helping her cope during this difficult time.

"From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren't going to be OK," she continued. "I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not."

She also partially attributed Lovato's survival to the love and support she received from the fans.

"I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening," she said. "I don't think she would be here if it hadn't been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to save her life."