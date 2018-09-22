Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 6:00 AM
"Men, men, men, men, manly men, men, men!" Yep, you know those "lyrics" (can it really be lyrics if it's just the word "men" over and over?), it's the Two and a Half Men theme song. The CBS sitcom premiered 15 years ago today on September 22, 2003. Those were simpler times. Times before we were all #winning and taking our feuds public in vanity cards at the end of episodes. Ah, Men.
To celebrate the milestone anniversary, we're taking a look back at what key players from the Chuck Lorre sitcom did on the series and where they are now. One cast member is now working behind the scenes and another is on an Emmy-winning (and acclaimed) series. Where is the cast of Two and a Half Men now? Find out what Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Ashton Kutcher, Angus T. Jones, Holland Taylor, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Hinkle, Melanie Lynskey and Conchata Ferrell are up to now.
If you have the hankering to watch some Men now, it airs in syndication on the Paramount Network.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Will and Grace Turns 20: Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack Get Real About the Show's Legacy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?