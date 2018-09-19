James Corden Can't Impress Henry Golding's Movie Mom Michelle Yeoh

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Sometimes, there are stars even James Corden can't impress. 

Such was the case Tuesday night when Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding and his movie mom Michelle Yeoh paid a visit to the Late Late Show set. However, the late-night host ran into a bit of a problem when Yeoh would not allow Golding to be one of the show's guests—much like when she disapproved of his character marrying his movie girlfriend, played by Constance Wu

"She says the only way that I can get on the show is if you win her approval," Golding told Corden. 

"I love moms. Moms love me," the host assured the star with confidence. "Leave it to me. I've got this."

However, he did not have it. After gifting Yeoh an autographed DVD of Peter Rabbit, she chucked it into the garbage in front of him, proving this certainly was not going to be an easy feat. 

Photos

Crazy Rich Asians World Premiere

Taking a page out of Wu's character's playbook, Corden dotingly participated in making dumplings with Golding and Yeoh, though was not successful again. 

"I want to make it clear to you you're never going to be good enough for our family," the actress cruelly told Corden. "You're not even good enough for your own family."

Fueling the late-night host's fire, he went on to beat her in a game of Mahjong, which only angered her more. "It's not my fault your mom sucks at Mahjong," Corden rebuffed. 

Finally, like Wu, he turned to an emotional monologue. 

"One day, he's going to be on another late-night talk show and I want you to remember this and think of me and everything I sacrified because, if I can't have him as a guest on my show, then I don't want any guest on my show," he told her before taking off his tie, quitting and leaving in defeat. 

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. Check out the clip above to see the grand finale!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Late Late Show , Henry Golding , James Corden , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Engaged: Royal Wedding Set for Spring 2019

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, SVU

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reveal Secrets of Their 20-Year Law and Order: SVU Friendship

Paige, Nia Jax, Total Divas

Paige Feels Left Out After Nia Jax Blows Off Plans to Wrestle on Total Divas: "I Can See Now Who My Real Friends Are"

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: What to Expect

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Today

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play "Never Have I Ever"

Carrie Underwood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres Predicts the Sex of Carrie Underwood's Baby

Krystal, Chris, Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal If They Want a TV Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.